Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Karen S. Dishon, 61, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4:00 P.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Rev. Joanna Samuelson as celebrant.
Karen passed away at her residence, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born September 10, 1957 in Charleston, WV to James and Marilee (Francis) Bailes.
Karen married her husband, Philip A. Dishon, on May 6, 1980. Together, they built their unbreakable partnership of nearly 39 years. Karen chose to become a homemaker while their children were young in order to provide the most stable upbringing and making her family her top priority. Later, she worked for 20 years for Newark City Schools where she found her niche as 'Miss Karen' - working as an aide with many children who required special needs.
Karen was a good cook but an outstanding baker. She perfected her own special pie crust recipe and her cherry pie won a Blue Ribbon at the Hartford Fair. She enjoyed many outdoor activities; working in her yard, walking around the neighborhood and sunbathing in the summer months. Her caring heart also extended much love to her many cherished pets throughout her life.
In addition to her mother and husband, Karen is survived by her children; Adrienne (Adam) Vanjo, Monica Butler, Kiley (Todd) Carlson, and Philip Dishon. She adored being 'Gigi' to her precious grandchildren; Nate, Hadley, Christina, and grandson-on-the-way, Oliver. Karen is also survived by her sisters, Sheryl (Craig) Szweda and Brenda (Deke) Richards; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, 3 brothers who died in infancy, and nephew, Wes Winegardner.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home 1-4 P.M., prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions in Karen's honor are suggested to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 1, 2019