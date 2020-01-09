|
Karen Keyser
Johnstown - Karen Louise Keyser (70) of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away on January 06, 2020. She was born November 10, 1949 in Micco, West Virginia to her parents Walter and Essie (Perry) Marcum. Karen was a devoted member to the Church of Christ in Alexandria. She worked as a server in the cafeteria at New Albany School, and would also teach the children at Sunday school. Outside of work Karen loved to go bowling and playing cards with her friends and family. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 49 years John "Wayne" Keyser, son Mark (Jennifer), grandchildren Brayden and Cherish, siblings, Mary Elkins, Irene Runyon, Joe (Maxine) Marcum, Jim Marcum, Barb Woodall, Myrtle Blagg, and Walter "Jr." (Linda) Marcum, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.. She is preceded in death by her mother Essie Marcum, father Walter Marcum, son John Walter, sister Louellen Marcum, and brother Lark Marcum. Calling Hours for Karen will be held Sunday January 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, Ohio. Funeral services will begin Monday January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Kevin Hull of Church of Christ Alexandria. Burial will follow the services at Green Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020