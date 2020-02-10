Services
Karen L. Holland Obituary
Newark - Karen Louise Holland, age 70, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1949 to the late John and Elizabeth (Daum) Lippert in Baltimore, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 88 N 5th St, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Scott Campbell. Family will greet friends from 4-6pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, Oh 43055.

Karen attended Salisbury State University, where she studied education. She later retired from Park National Bank. Karen was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, and of Guiding Light Community Church in North Fort Myers, FL. She was also an active member of New-Ark area Emmaus.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Robert Holland; children, Robert (Melissa) Holland, John (Brittany) Holland, and Katie (Travis) Kopp; grandchildren, Oliver, Emily, Rowan, and Sullivan; brother, Webster (Sharon) Lippert; and sister, Gail (Brad) Ebersole.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartbeats of Licking County, 336 E Main St, Newark, OH 43055.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
