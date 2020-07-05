Karen Moore
Hebron - Karen Moore, age 72, of Hebron, Ohio, was welcomed into Heaven on Friday, July 3, 2020. She passed away at Hospice of Central Ohio
at OSU Wexner Medical Center.
Karen was born August 22, 1947, in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was the daughter of Rev. Kenneth E. and Anne E. (Baxter) Roach. She graduated from Utica High School in 1965. Karen attended the First Community Church of Buckeye Lake. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Karen was in the US Air Force Reserve. She worked at Newark AFB and the ARC of Licking County. She retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Columbus. Karen enjoyed Bingo, word puzzles, old movies, flowers, and anything Americana.
Karen will be greatly missed by her family and is survived by her mother Anne E. Roach; three siblings: Goldie (Daniel) Ohde, Deborah (Brent) Watling and Rev. Kevin (Cathie) Roach; her three children: Cristi (David) Lanaghan, Ken (Rhonda) Oliver, and Philip Moore; grandchildren: Aaron (Silvia) Troyer, Brittany (Joe) Cousino, Corey (Ella) Lanaghan, Shawn and Dallas Lanaghan, Kaitlyn and Keith Oliver, and Mia Williams; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald P. Moore, and her father, Rev. Kenneth E. Roach.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
in Karen's memory, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
.