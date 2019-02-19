Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kari Furbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kari Ann Furbee


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kari Ann Furbee Obituary
Kari Ann Furbee

Ravenna - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kari A. Furbee, age 42, of Ravenna, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.

Kari was born February 7, 1977 in Chula Vista, California. She passed away unexpectedly in Newark on February 15, 2019. Kari was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Kaela (Chris) Hoffer of Newark; son, Dustin Jacob Brunton of Newark; grandchildren, Nash, Hadleigh and Lane; a brother, Justin E. Wood of Heath; and her father, Rodney Wood of Newark.

Kari was preceded in death by her mother, Kristi A. (Mallet) Wood, who died January 22, 2019; and a brother, Michael Lee Wood.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kari or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Kari and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now