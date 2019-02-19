|
|
Kari Ann Furbee
Ravenna - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kari A. Furbee, age 42, of Ravenna, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Kari was born February 7, 1977 in Chula Vista, California. She passed away unexpectedly in Newark on February 15, 2019. Kari was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Kaela (Chris) Hoffer of Newark; son, Dustin Jacob Brunton of Newark; grandchildren, Nash, Hadleigh and Lane; a brother, Justin E. Wood of Heath; and her father, Rodney Wood of Newark.
Kari was preceded in death by her mother, Kristi A. (Mallet) Wood, who died January 22, 2019; and a brother, Michael Lee Wood.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 19, 2019