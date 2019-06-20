|
Karl Loewendick
Baltimore - Karl "Fred" Loewendick, age 58, of Baltimore, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence. Born June 11, 1961 in Newark to the late James Franklin and Mary Elizabeth (Grady) Loewendick, he was Vice-President of Operations at Loewendick Demolition. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and member of the Demolition Contractors Association. He is survived by his daughter, Karley Loewendick; sisters, Michelle Stevens and Joan Strawn; brother, Charles (Gina) Loewendick; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brothers, Stewart "Stu" and James "Art" Loewendick. Friends may visit 3-7 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday. Interment Violet Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to in Fred's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on June 20, 2019