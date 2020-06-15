Katelyn Grove
Katelyn Grove

Newark - Katelyn Nykol Grove, age 24, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1996 to Brent Grove and Lisa Deckard in Newark, OH.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.

Katelyn was an outstanding mother and loved life. She will always be remembered by those who knew her as a person with the most generous of hearts, full of compassion and kindness for others. In her free time, Katelyn loved spending time outdoors with her family, hunting, riding four wheelers, or shooting targets.

Katelyn is survived by her mother, Lisa Deckard, and father, Brent (Missy) Grove, and, and her daughter, Brylee Ray Grove. She also leaves behind her stepsister, Grace Eberts; grandparents, Vickie Waldren, Bertie (Thomas) Craig, and Terrence Grove; aunts and uncles, Chris Deckard, Todd Deckard, Trent (Mandy) Grove, Matt (Amanda) Grove, Chris (Jeremy) Smith, and Joe (Melissa) Craig; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Danny Deckard.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
