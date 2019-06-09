Katerine L. "Kathy" Lowery



Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Katherine L. "Kathy" Lowery, age 76, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Matt Ghiloni and Jim VanWinkle officiating. Burial will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Katherine passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's in Westerville, Ohio. She was born July 28, 1942 in Westerville, Ohio to the late Franklin L. Noland, Sr. and Madeline (Cecil) Holeman. Family was most important to Kathy and she was affectionately known as "Gigi" to her great grandchildren. Kathy was very kind and always there to help others in their time of need.



She enjoyed traveling to New York City, Florida and many other places with her family. Kathy was a 2013 retiree of Licking Memorial Health Services and enjoyed working in her yard and flower garden.



She is survived by her three daughters, Diana (Matt) Ghiloni of Pataskala, Kim Lowery of Hagerstown, MD and Kathy Jo (Jim) Van Winkle of Heath; and special niece Tammi (Anthony) Goodman, Florida; grandchildren, Aaron (Fran), Amanda, Caitlin (Matt Flickinger) and Gabriela Ghiloni, Jordan and Janelle Gravely and Ryan Nolan; step-grandchildren, Jessica Witt and Zach Van Winkle; great-grandchildren, Harmony, Sophia, Desi and Katherine; step-great grandchildren, Ryder and Camila; a brother, Franklin L. Noland, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Juanita Veatch of Heath, Sharon Hickman of Heath; a brother-in-law, Jack Ellis of Newark; and nieces and nephews; and very special feline friends, "Patches" and "Sassy".



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Larry E. Lowery (2011), whom she married November 11, 1961; two sisters, Mary Jane Galiher and Suzanne Ellis.



Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Katherine's name to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



