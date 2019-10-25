|
Smith, Katherine Bayerl, born November 4, 1969 in Portsmouth, Ohio passed away October 15, 2019 at her residence in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was a1988 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Agnes Bayerl, and Harold and Clara Tinsley. Kathy is survived by her children Dallas and Ariana, parents James and Lula Bayerl of Newark, her siblings; James (Pat)Bayerl, Teresa(Rex)Wilson, Kevin Bayerl, Clarissa (Michael)Lairson, TJ(Courtney)Bayerl, Nicholas(Tiffany)Bayerl, and many nieces and nephews. Kathy also leaves to cherish her memory her husband Donnie Smith whom she married June 29, 2014 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Alexander, Anthony, and Andrew Smith were also a very important part of Kathy's life. She loved spending time with her grandson Isaac James Smith and her many beloved pets. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019