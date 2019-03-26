|
|
Katherine Farnsworth
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Katherine A. Farnsworth, 85 of Newark will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Bartlette officiating. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Farnsworth passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Sharonbooke, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 2, 1933 in Newark to the late Russell E. and Ruth E. (Sites) Snoor. She had worked as a secretary at Farnsworth Vending alongside her husband and at State Farm Insurance.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 67 years, Wayne F. Farnsworth, Sr; a son, Wayne F. (Patricia L.) Farnsworth, Jr.; grandchildren, Jerry (Sara) Price, Jr., Wayne F. (Sarah) Farnsworth, III., Brad D. (Brooke) Farnsworth, Nicholas P. (Laura) Farnsworth; great-grandchildren, MaKenzi, Alexandra, Hannah, Brinley, Ethan, Bristol, Brady, Bryce, Abigail, Nicholas and Landon; sisters, Beverly (John) Kress, Adeline (Floyd) Samson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra A. Farnsworth; brothers, Richard Snoor, Donald Snoor, Johnny Snoor and an infant brother, Leon Snoor.
Friends may call 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home 1850 West Main St., Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019