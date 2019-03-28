|
|
Katherine Farnsworth
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Katherine A. Farnsworth, 85 of Newark will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Church of God of Licking County, 2181 Riggs Rd, NE, Newark with Pastor Anthony Bartlette officiating. Burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 4p.m. to 7p.m. Thursday at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
*Please note change of service location from the previously published obituary.
Complete obituary information is available at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 28, 2019