Katherine "Kay" Finckel
Newark - Katherine "Kay" Finckel, age 88 passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at The Inn at Chapel Grove. She was born in The Old Newark Hospital to Goldie Patrick House on July 12, 1932.
Kay was the kindest and friendliest person one could meet. She never met a stranger and loved animals. She loved her dogs, Tyler and Coco. They always came first.
Kay was a teller at the Old First National Bank for many years. She also was a secretary at the Law Office of Mantonya. Kay was an Elder and a 58 year member of The Second Presbyterian Church.
Kay is survived by a son; cousin and good friend, Patricia Gilbert; two step-sons; David (Becky) Finckel, Gary (Amy) Finckel, and special friend, Bill Snider.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Finckel; and sister, Alice Thompson.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Wilson Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Todd Tracy presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's name to Doug Wagner- Granville Veterinary
Clinic, 216 South Main Street, Granville, OH 43023.
