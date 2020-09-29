1/1
Katherine "Kay" Finckel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Kay" Finckel

Newark - Katherine "Kay" Finckel, age 88 passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at The Inn at Chapel Grove. She was born in The Old Newark Hospital to Goldie Patrick House on July 12, 1932.

Kay was the kindest and friendliest person one could meet. She never met a stranger and loved animals. She loved her dogs, Tyler and Coco. They always came first.

Kay was a teller at the Old First National Bank for many years. She also was a secretary at the Law Office of Mantonya. Kay was an Elder and a 58 year member of The Second Presbyterian Church.

Kay is survived by a son; cousin and good friend, Patricia Gilbert; two step-sons; David (Becky) Finckel, Gary (Amy) Finckel, and special friend, Bill Snider.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Finckel; and sister, Alice Thompson.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Wilson Cemetery on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Todd Tracy presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's name to Doug Wagner- Granville Veterinary

Clinic, 216 South Main Street, Granville, OH 43023.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wilson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved