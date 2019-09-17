|
|
Katherine M. Schonauer
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Katherine M. Schonauer, 78, of Newark, will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, September 19th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Katherine was born in Ward, West Virginia on June 26, 1941 to the late Lewis and Alice Mae (Whitely) Harris. She passed away at her residence on September 14, 2019.
Katherine was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed word searches, crafting, cooking, was an avid reader of the Bible and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Andreas Waters; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Vanessa Harris; step-children, Doug (Traci) Schonauer and Brenda Stidams; her loving cat, Buddy; and numerous step-grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. Schonauer; and siblings, Bobby, Betty, Richard, Jane, Shirley, Charles, Roger and Tommy.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katherine to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. NW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019