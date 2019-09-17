Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Schonauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. Schonauer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine M. Schonauer Obituary
Katherine M. Schonauer

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Katherine M. Schonauer, 78, of Newark, will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Matt Van Winkle officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Thursday, September 19th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Katherine was born in Ward, West Virginia on June 26, 1941 to the late Lewis and Alice Mae (Whitely) Harris. She passed away at her residence on September 14, 2019.
Katherine was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed word searches, crafting, cooking, was an avid reader of the Bible and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Andreas Waters; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Vanessa Harris; step-children, Doug (Traci) Schonauer and Brenda Stidams; her loving cat, Buddy; and numerous step-grandchildren and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick G. Schonauer; and siblings, Bobby, Betty, Richard, Jane, Shirley, Charles, Roger and Tommy.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katherine to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. NW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Katherine or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Katherine and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now