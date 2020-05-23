|
Katherine M. "Kate" Wince
Newark - A private funeral service for Katherine M. "Kate" Wince, 89 of Newark will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Corbin Huffman officiating. Burial will take place in Wilson Cemetery.
Mrs. Wince passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Altercare Newark North. She was born July 16, 1930 in Newark.
Mrs. Wince was employed in food service for 25 years with Newark City Schools at Newark High School and Conrad Elementary School. She was an active supporter of the Newark Wildcats Basketball teams and was fondly referred to as the "Sucker Lady". She was a member of the St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Vanatta. She was active in the Silver Club at Heritage Hall. She was a former Girl Scout leader and had served as a dispatcher for Newark Township Fire Department and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a 1948 graduate of Utica High School. She enjoyed camping for many years. Family events were very important and she was always in attendance at her children and grandchildren school activities.
She is survived by her children, RoxAnne Brune and Randy Wince both of Newark; grandchildren, Randy Wince, Rob (Tina Brooks) Wince, Courtney (Joe) Baesman, Tyler (Nicole) Brune, Cody (Taylor) Brune all of Newark, Mackenzie (Paul Butler) Brune of Thornville; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Keagan, Landon, Alexis, Adyson, Adison, Pyper, Emyrson, Gunner, Braxton, JohnConnor, Tate, Benjamin, Grace Katherine, Logan; three nieces and close friend, Judy Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian M. Fay and Lola May Ellis - Keaser; husband of 66 years, Robert E. Wince died on March 17, 2015; brother, Larry Fay; two great-grandchildren, Cayden Wince and Cameron Wince.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main Street.
The family requests memorial contributions to Newark High School Athletic Boosters, 621 Mount Vernon Road, Newark, OH 43055 or Newark Catholic Athletic Association, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
