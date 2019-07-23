Katherine Pound



Newark - Katherine Eva Pound, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1927, to the late Michael and Eva (Vaia) George in Newark, OH.



A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH. Services will be officiated by Pastor Todd Tracy and burial will follow at Barnes Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Katherine was a member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She loved to cook and bake for her family, whom she loved dearly.



Katherine is survived by her children, Eva (Frank) Bickle, William (Minnie) Pound, Louise (Rich) Harvey, and Nancy (John) Barker; 10 grandchildren, Natasha Wilkins, Katherine (Kevin Meenach) Bickle, Nathanial (Mackenzie) Wilkins, Kenneth Bickle, Amanda (Justin) Richards, Abigayle Barker, Mary Pound, Michael Pound, Katherine Pound, and Christopher Pound; 2 great grandchildren, Walter Meenach and Bryant Richards; sister, Donna Huddle; sister-in-law, Marie George; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Katherine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Pound, 2 brothers, a brother-in-law, and a granddaughter.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church Street, Newark, OH 43055.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on July 23, 2019