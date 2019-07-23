Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Pound
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Pound


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Pound Obituary
Katherine Pound

Newark - Katherine Eva Pound, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1927, to the late Michael and Eva (Vaia) George in Newark, OH.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH. Services will be officiated by Pastor Todd Tracy and burial will follow at Barnes Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Katherine was a member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She loved to cook and bake for her family, whom she loved dearly.

Katherine is survived by her children, Eva (Frank) Bickle, William (Minnie) Pound, Louise (Rich) Harvey, and Nancy (John) Barker; 10 grandchildren, Natasha Wilkins, Katherine (Kevin Meenach) Bickle, Nathanial (Mackenzie) Wilkins, Kenneth Bickle, Amanda (Justin) Richards, Abigayle Barker, Mary Pound, Michael Pound, Katherine Pound, and Christopher Pound; 2 great grandchildren, Walter Meenach and Bryant Richards; sister, Donna Huddle; sister-in-law, Marie George; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Katherine is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Pound, 2 brothers, a brother-in-law, and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church Street, Newark, OH 43055.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now