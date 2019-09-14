|
Kathia E. Stout-Williams
Granville - Kathia E. Stout-Williams, 67, of Granville, passed away September 11, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark. She was born in Newark to the late Robert W. and Helen J. Davies.
After 29 years working with the school lunch program, Kathia retired in 2017 from Newark City Schools. She also had previously worked with South West Licking Schools. Kathia was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, loved and cherished her grandchildren, and will be remembered as a generous and loving person.
Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Rodney E. Williams; daughter, Kourtney Stout; son, Kristopher Stout; grandchildren, Konner, Skye, Dravin, Kyah, Silas, Sybil, and Sayj; great granddaughter, Kenleigh; and sister and brother-in-law, Tommy Sue and David J. Adam.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 P.M. Monday, September 16th in Shepherd Hall at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville.
A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Casey Wilson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019