Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Hall at Centenary United Methodist Church
102 E. Broadway
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathia Stout-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathia E. Stout-Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathia E. Stout-Williams Obituary
Kathia E. Stout-Williams

Granville - Kathia E. Stout-Williams, 67, of Granville, passed away September 11, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark. She was born in Newark to the late Robert W. and Helen J. Davies.

After 29 years working with the school lunch program, Kathia retired in 2017 from Newark City Schools. She also had previously worked with South West Licking Schools. Kathia was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, loved and cherished her grandchildren, and will be remembered as a generous and loving person.

Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Rodney E. Williams; daughter, Kourtney Stout; son, Kristopher Stout; grandchildren, Konner, Skye, Dravin, Kyah, Silas, Sybil, and Sayj; great granddaughter, Kenleigh; and sister and brother-in-law, Tommy Sue and David J. Adam.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 P.M. Monday, September 16th in Shepherd Hall at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville.

A private funeral service will be held with Rev. Casey Wilson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now