Kathleen Anita Angus
Columbus - A graveside service celebrating the life of Kathleen Anita Angus, age 76, of Columbus, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Tim Bussey officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks are required inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Kathleen was born February 6, 1944 in Newark, Ohio to the late Kenneth Arland and Martha Marie (Henry) Dusthimer. She passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Laurels of Norworth in Worthingon.
Kathleen was employed as a nurses aide at Licking Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She attended the Christian Endeavor United Methodist Church and the Vineyard Church, both of Newark, and SS Augustine and Gabriel Catholic Church in Columbus. Kathleen enjoyed her children and grandchildren and was a huge marching band supporter for all of them. Chuck, her husband of 33 years, was the love of her life. Their devotion to one another was unending and they adored spending their time together.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. "Chuck" Angus, whom she married May 29, 1987; four children, Connie (Bob) Schaefer of Columbus, Trina Angus of St. Mary's, Jay Dunlap (Raven Collins) of Newark, and Holly Angus (fiancé John Porter) of Columbus; ten grandchildren, James Brown, Ethan (Emily) Schaefer, Austin Collins, Hannah Schaefer, Leah Schaefer, Harley Dunlap, Lydia Schaefer, Rebecca Schaefer, Noah Schaefer, JoAnna Schaefer and Michael Schaefer; great-grandson, Azariah Schaefer; brothers, Ken Dusthimer (Lisa Christian) and Leslie Dusthimer; sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Bussey and Tammy Dusthimer; several nieces and nephews. She had a life-long friend, Margaret Oakleaf of Newark, and very special friends, Peggy Adams and Mikal Adams of Newark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Todd Angus.
