Kathleen F. "Kack" Holcombe
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kathleen F. "Kack" Holcombe, age 75, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Burial will follow in Barnes Cemetery.
Kack passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 1, 1945 in Newark, Ohio to the late William and Grace (Villers) Ogilbee.
She had worked with Lucent Technologies, Western Electric and AT&T as a manufacturing team technician for 27 years before retiring. She loved her grandchildren and spoiling her pampered dogs.
Kack loved to get the family together for all types of gatherings no matter what season. She also loved to shop and will long be remembered as a loving and caring woman who would do anything for anyone. Kack lived by the motto of "Never stay mad".
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Francis W. "Bill" Holcombe, whom she married on September 30, 1993; four daughters, Holly Spears Justine Dunn, Jeannie Livingston and Chelsea Picklesheimer; two stepdaughters, Teresa Miller, Teri Hardway; a brother, Garrett Ogilbee; two sisters, Karen "Denise" Adkins and Charlene Ogilbee; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Cort Ogilbee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
