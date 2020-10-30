1/1
Kathleen F. "Kack" Holcombe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen F. "Kack" Holcombe

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kathleen F. "Kack" Holcombe, age 75, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Burial will follow in Barnes Cemetery.

Kack passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 1, 1945 in Newark, Ohio to the late William and Grace (Villers) Ogilbee.

She had worked with Lucent Technologies, Western Electric and AT&T as a manufacturing team technician for 27 years before retiring. She loved her grandchildren and spoiling her pampered dogs.

Kack loved to get the family together for all types of gatherings no matter what season. She also loved to shop and will long be remembered as a loving and caring woman who would do anything for anyone. Kack lived by the motto of "Never stay mad".

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Francis W. "Bill" Holcombe, whom she married on September 30, 1993; four daughters, Holly Spears Justine Dunn, Jeannie Livingston and Chelsea Picklesheimer; two stepdaughters, Teresa Miller, Teri Hardway; a brother, Garrett Ogilbee; two sisters, Karen "Denise" Adkins and Charlene Ogilbee; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Cort Ogilbee.

Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta & Stickle Funeral Home, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Holcombe family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved