Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
66 Granville Street
Newark, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
66 Granville Street
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen R. Kennedy


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen R. Kennedy Obituary
Kathleen R. Kennedy

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kathleen Rebecca Kennedy, 73, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Kathleen, a United States Air Force Veteran, died at Arlington Care Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on January 29, 1947 to the late Raymond and Catherine (Maro) Kennedy.

Kathleen worked as a social worker and real estate agent for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, creating needlepoints, and was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her daughter, Angelina (Steve) Deck; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Thomas (Frances) Kennedy, Patrick (Cheryl) Kennedy, and Paul Kennedy; her sister, Sylvia McDowell; brother-in-law, Todd Davis; sister-in-law, Debra (Steve) Hupp; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Davis; her son, Scott Davis; and her brother, Raymond Kennedy Jr.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Kathleen or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -