Kathleen R. Kennedy
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kathleen Rebecca Kennedy, 73, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Kathleen, a United States Air Force Veteran, died at Arlington Care Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on January 29, 1947 to the late Raymond and Catherine (Maro) Kennedy.
Kathleen worked as a social worker and real estate agent for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, creating needlepoints, and was an excellent seamstress.
She is survived by her daughter, Angelina (Steve) Deck; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Thomas (Frances) Kennedy, Patrick (Cheryl) Kennedy, and Paul Kennedy; her sister, Sylvia McDowell; brother-in-law, Todd Davis; sister-in-law, Debra (Steve) Hupp; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Davis; her son, Scott Davis; and her brother, Raymond Kennedy Jr.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Kathleen or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020