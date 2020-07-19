Kathleen Sue Goslin
NEWARK - Private funeral services will be held for Kathleen Sue Goslin, 64, of Newark with burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Kathleen was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 5, 1956 to the late Robert and Norma (Ervin) Holler. She passed away on July 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Kathleen was a devoted homemaker to her family and she was a sales representative for Avon and Shaklee. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, knitting, art, bowling, playing putt-putt and tennis. Kathleen was a Christian woman who was very generous, buying children's clothing from the Salvation Army, distributing to those in need. She loved children and babies and was kindhearted, had a great memory, remembering everyone's names, which brought smiles to their faces. Kathleen will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Elaine Hamada and Mick Goslin; siblings, Ronald Holler, Karen Morrison and Robert Holler; grandchildren, Derek Ward, Rachel Ward and Crystal Ward; nephew, Jacob Morrison; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Katie Morrison.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Salvation Army, 250 E. Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 or to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
