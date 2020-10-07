Kathleen WallerMillersport - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Kathleen F. Waller, 82, of Millersport, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery, Thornville.Kathy was born February 28 1938 in Huntington, W.V., the daughter of the late Lonnie Everett and Clara Belle (Abbott) Sword. She passed away at her home on Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Kathy worked at Capital City Products and also enjoyed farming. She loved mowing grass and was still maintaining her yard up to the last few months. She was a member of the Pataskala Church of Christ, enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel Music, shopping trips with Wanda, watching the OSU Buckeyes, spending time with family and especially cooking large meals for them.She is survived by her loving family: children, Rickey (Rosa) Waller of Winter Springs, FL., Donald (Lora) Waller of Thornville, Connie Berger of Melbourne, FL., and Wanda (Bartley) Wells of Newark; grandchildren Danny (Jennifer) Waller, Tracy Tom and Crystal Waller, Iris Figueroa, Israel (Yashira) Figueroa, Jensen Figueroa, Kayla (Terrance) McGuire, Kristie (Matt) Evans, Kyle Waller (Olivia Hempstead), Ian and Timothy Crowley, Ashley (Geoff) Hall, Natalie (Chance) Harlow; her 16 great-grandchildren; her brother Clifford (Mary) Sword of South Point, Ohio; special sister-in-law Carolyn (Mrs. Dallas) Waller and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband Rufus, she was preceded in death by her brothers Art and Raymond Epling, and her sisters Gene Fizer, Anna Lee Burns and Janice Carter; along with a great-grandson Nathan Waller.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Due to COVID 19, Masks MUST be worn within the funeral home at all times. Please practice social distancing.The family prefers that donations be directed to Pataskala Church of Christ, 9132 Blacks Rd, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Kathy and her family.