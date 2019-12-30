Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Cowperthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite Obituary
Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite

Jersey - Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite, age 69, of Jersey, Ohio died December 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1950 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alice Johnson Mummey and Earnest Mummey. Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Shelley Cowperthwaite and Chrystal Tennyson Cowperthwaite; sons-in-law, Scott Tennyson and Jeremy Ramsey; grandchildren, Cody Bartimus, Tori Bartimus, Samantha Bartimus, Kamie Tennyson and Kaleb Tennyson; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Chesser, Mykenzee Chesser, Ian Chesser and Bentley Baker; beloved friend, Linda Leneger; and many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Wohlford & JoAnn Hornyak; brother, Ronald Mummey; niece, Audrey McClain; and nephew, Bill Wohlford. Kathryn worked as a Pataskala Postal Carrier and Anomatic. She loved to spend time with friends and family. Her proudest achievement was her children and grandchildren. Kathryn never left anywhere or hung up the phone without saying, "bye, love you". She did not know a stranger and no matter what she had, if you needed it, it was yours. The family would like to thank Jersey Baptist Church for their support. Please contact family members for arrangements for memorial contributions. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -