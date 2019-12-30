|
|
Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite
Jersey - Kathryn L. Cowperthwaite, age 69, of Jersey, Ohio died December 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1950 in Newark, Ohio to the late Alice Johnson Mummey and Earnest Mummey. Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Shelley Cowperthwaite and Chrystal Tennyson Cowperthwaite; sons-in-law, Scott Tennyson and Jeremy Ramsey; grandchildren, Cody Bartimus, Tori Bartimus, Samantha Bartimus, Kamie Tennyson and Kaleb Tennyson; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Chesser, Mykenzee Chesser, Ian Chesser and Bentley Baker; beloved friend, Linda Leneger; and many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Wohlford & JoAnn Hornyak; brother, Ronald Mummey; niece, Audrey McClain; and nephew, Bill Wohlford. Kathryn worked as a Pataskala Postal Carrier and Anomatic. She loved to spend time with friends and family. Her proudest achievement was her children and grandchildren. Kathryn never left anywhere or hung up the phone without saying, "bye, love you". She did not know a stranger and no matter what she had, if you needed it, it was yours. The family would like to thank Jersey Baptist Church for their support. Please contact family members for arrangements for memorial contributions. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019