Kathryn L. Roe
1923 - 2020
Kathryn L. Roe

Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Kathryn L. Roe, age 96, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at Barnes Cemetery.

Kathryn was born October 6, 1923 in Goshen, Ohio to the late James C. and Eva Belle (Wright) Keaser. She passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.

Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed flowers, hummingbirds, word search puzzles, quilting and embroidery.

She is survived by two sons, Charles (Diana) Roe and Richard (Lynda) Roe, all of Newark; grandchildren, Dawn (Timothy) Mentz, Michelle (Eric) McClellan, Makayla (Kody) Wright, Jacob Roe, Jennifer Roffey, Julie Mitchell, Bryan Forest (Rachael Miller), Jana (T.J.) McLaughlin, Jaclyn (Michael) Pozzuoli; great-grandson, Sawyer Wright and several other great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Roe, in 1995; a daughter, Alice Roe; two brothers, Leslie and Oliver Keaser; and three sisters, Lena Banks, Mary Roe and Mona Faye Mummey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Ann Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kathryn or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Kathryn and her family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Barnes Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
