Kathryn Lockwood
Hebron - Kathryn Lockwood, 93, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Tuesday. May 26, 2020 in Newark following an extended illness. She was born February 23, 1927 in Woodsfield, the daughter of the late Homer and Nellie (Craig) Schneider.
Kathryn was an active member of the Hebron community. Known as the "Easter Egg Tree Lady" she hosted Easter egg hunts for the children of the community for over 50 years. She was a 4-H club advisor, former playground supervisor at the Hebron Elementary School and loved sewing, embroidering and all crafts. Kathryn loved children and babysat for many in the community. She was also a skilled cake decorator and made cakes for many occasions around the Hebron area. She was a member of the Hebron Christian Church.
Kathryn is survived by her loving family: Pat (Jack) Abele, Charles (Ingrid) Lockwood, Sue (Ken) Barr, John (Carolyn) Lockwood, Linda (Kent) Rothermel; her brother Warren (Florence) Schnieder; her sister in law Nancy (Mrs. George) Schneider; 12 grandchildren, 11 great and 4 great-great grandchildren, and her church family at Hebron Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Jean, her husband Charles and her brothers Eugene and George.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions: Please follow these guidelines. Visitation will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at the Hebron Home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions from 4 pm until 5 pm, Those with the last name of A-L from 5pm until 6pm and those from M-Z from 6 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home, 108 N 7th in Hebron. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. A maximum of 20 guests will be allowed inside at one time for your protection. Graveside Funeral Services will follow on Saturday morning, May 30, at 10:00 a.m.in the Hebron Cemetery. Please practice social distancing.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Hebron Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral Home, Hebron, is honored to care for Kathryn and her family. Hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020