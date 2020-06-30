Kathy Dawn Ramsey
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kathy Dawn Ramsey, 47, of Newark, will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Newark Free Will Baptist Church, 30 Westmoor Ave. Newark, with Pastor Gary Diehl officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Please wear masks inside the church for your protection and practice social distancing.
Kathy was born in Newark, Ohio on September 3, 1972 to Boyd C. and Shirley A. (Prince) Angle. She passed away at her residence on June 29, 2020.
Kathy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed spending time with her loving family, dogs and friends.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 19 years, Steven L. Ramsey, whom she married September 9, 2000; son, Weslee A. Roberts; sisters, Janetta (James) Wheeler and Kim Harris; aunt, Edna (Larry) Chrisman; nephew, Ryan Wheeler; brother-in-law, Roy Ramsey; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marion and Wanda Prince; paternal grandparents, Colen and Helen Angle; and mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Ludwig.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kathy to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Kathy and her family.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.