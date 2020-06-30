Kathy Dawn Ramsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Dawn Ramsey

NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kathy Dawn Ramsey, 47, of Newark, will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Newark Free Will Baptist Church, 30 Westmoor Ave. Newark, with Pastor Gary Diehl officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Please wear masks inside the church for your protection and practice social distancing.

Kathy was born in Newark, Ohio on September 3, 1972 to Boyd C. and Shirley A. (Prince) Angle. She passed away at her residence on June 29, 2020.

Kathy was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed spending time with her loving family, dogs and friends.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband of 19 years, Steven L. Ramsey, whom she married September 9, 2000; son, Weslee A. Roberts; sisters, Janetta (James) Wheeler and Kim Harris; aunt, Edna (Larry) Chrisman; nephew, Ryan Wheeler; brother-in-law, Roy Ramsey; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Marion and Wanda Prince; paternal grandparents, Colen and Helen Angle; and mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Ludwig.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kathy to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kathy or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Kathy and her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved