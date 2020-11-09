Kathy Pickens
Kathy Anne Pickens, 69, of Johnstown passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at Kobacker House of liver cancer. She was born October 14, 1951 at St. Ann's Hospital in Columbus, OH. Kathy was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (McKeon) Gammill. She is survived by her husband, Richard Michael Pickens; son Michael (Janelle) Pickens; 2 much loved granddaughters, Natalie and Norah Pickens; sister, Betty (Roger) Davis; brother, Stephen (LuAnn) Gammill; brother-in-law, John (Sherry) Pickens; nieces and nephews, William Caron, Gary(Tina) Davis, Jennifer (Todd) Koehler, Julie (Robert) Pierce, James Gammill, Jessica Gammill, Casey (Brandon) Urhammer, Brandy (Jason) Trott; 4 great nephews and 2 great nieces. Kathy is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Gammill and Patricia "Trish" Caron. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will take place next year at a lake in upstate New York where her ashes will be scattered. She loved reading, traveling and genealogy. Kathy, Betty and her cousin Sue McKeon-Schaerr had many "adventures" traveling and doing genealogy together including going to Ireland to do research and meeting their Irish relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 3535 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43214 or Kobacker House, 800 McConnel Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 in Kathy's memory. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Kobacker House for the loving care they provided for Kathy in the last week of her life. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com