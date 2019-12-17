|
Kay Francis Gutridge
NEWARK - A funeral service for Kay Francis Gutridge, 73, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery mausoleum. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Kay passed away December 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 16, 1946, in Muskingum Co., to the late Kenneth R. and Jean (Miller) Wheeler.
Kay was a CRS for Pathways of Central Ohio. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Church Women United, Cub Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and a uniform mom for Newark High School marching band for 7 years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lowell Dean Gutridge, Sr.; sons, Lowell (Patricia) Gutridge, Jr. of NC, Christopher (Mary Ann) Gutridge of NC, and Jeremy (Gloria Schwartz) Gutridge of Newark; daughters, Lisa (Todd) Clippinger of Thornville and Angela Overholt of Columbus; brother, Kenneth (Connie) Wheeler of Jackson, OH; sisters, Mary (Sam) Greenfield of Zanesville and Linda Henson-Depasquale of Athens; fourteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church, Licking Memorial Hospital Oncology Department, or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019