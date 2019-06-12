Kay Y. Steen



Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Kay Y. Steen, age 74, of Toboso, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Kay Yvonne (Snyder) Steen, began her eternal life's journey into the gateway of Heaven on June 10, 2019. She passed away at Newark Care & Rehabilitation Center in Newark, Ohio, where she was looked after by ALL departmental staff with the utmost care and well-being that a family could ever ask for.



She was born on August 11, 1944 to the late Leona Matilda (Warner) Neff and Russell Fredrick Snyder of Zanesville, Ohio.



Kay was a 1962 graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School in Zanesville. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital retiring after thirty-one years of service. Kay was also a longtime volunteer for hospice where she sang and played the piano for many Zanesville hospice patients.



Kay was a member of Toboso United Methodist Church who loved her church family. Over the years, Kay was an organist for many churches in the area. She was an accomplished woman who had the knowledge and skill to play seven additional instruments. She enjoyed playing her music and listening to all types of gospel music.



Kay was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post #85. She loved working in her flower beds, eating out at restaurants and preparing delicious home baked desserts. She also liked to travel, especially to Nashville, Indiana and to Amish Country.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Edward Steen of 33 years; one daughter, Kristine Michelle (Gadd) York; one son, Kevin Michael Gadd; a stepson, Brian Edward Steen; five grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Kay was very special to all her family as a wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend.



In addition to her parents, Kay is preceded in death by an infant, David Michael Gadd; a brother, Kenneth Leon Snyder; and stepmother, Betty Snyder.



Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 13, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark. The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #85 will conduct services at 6:45 p.m.



The Steen family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Newark Care & Rehabilitation for their care and friendship shown to Kay.



Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's name to Toboso United Methodist Church, 2364 Gratiot Road SE, Newark, Ohio 43056 or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019