Keith Brown
Dresden - Keith R. Brown, 74, of Dresden, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, March 23, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born October 31, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio he was a son of the late Herschel and Rosella (Pairan) Brown and was a 1962 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Keith was a production services superintendent with American Electric Power, where he retired after 40 years of service. He was a member of Dresden Lodge 103, F. & A. M. and he was a former Little League and Babe Ruth baseball coach.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Annette) Brown of Newark, Ohio and Mitchell (Jackie) Brown of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Mindy (Mark) Kunar of Granville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Caleb Brown, Hannah Brown, Leah Brown, Hayden Brown, Alexis Kunar, Ava Kunar, Mitchell Kunar and Ella Kunar.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Brown.
There will be no public calling hours.
Private family funeral services will be conducted with burial in Dresden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Valley Youth Baseball, Post Office Box 231, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 27, 2019