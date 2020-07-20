On July 17, 2020 our beloved husband and father, Keith W. Rainey, passed away after to succumbing to complications from COPD. Keith was an experienced mountain hiker, who for many years enjoyed summer vacation trips to the high country of Montana. Some of the peaks he climbed were in the Beartooth Wilderness, Bob Marshall Wilderness, Bitterroot Mountains, Scapegoat Wilderness and many other wilderness sites.
Keith was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 16, 1947. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie G. Rainey and Clarence Rainey. Keith was raised in Lorain, Ohio and graduated from Lorain Admiral King High School where he played varsity baseball.
Keith graduated from Kent State, earning undergraduate and graduate degrees. He taught social studies at Windham High School in Windham, Ohio and coached varsity baseball. He then moved to Newark, Ohio and was employed by the Newark City Schools as Attendance Officer, Assistant Middle School Principal/Guidance Counselor, Principal, and retired as the district's Supervisor of Instructional Technology.
Keith is survived by his wife, Christine (Brest) Rainey and son, Sean; brother, David (Linda) Rainey; brothers-in-law, David Brest, Howard (Diana) Brest, and Kevin (Marilyn) Brest; several cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Keith enjoyed playing golf, watching and attending sporting events (especially the Buckeyes), taking family vacations to Nags Head, watching Sean grow up playing baseball, football, basketball, and soccer, and most of all, he loved his family very much.
The family would like to thank the following people for taking such good care of Keith these past few years: Dr. Jason Winterhalter; Nurse Ruth and the office staff; Dr. James Allen; O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center; Hospice of Central Ohio
and staff members, Nurse Julie, Autumn, and Brian; and the Prayer Chain at First Presbyterian Church, Newark, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St, in Granville where masks are required to attend. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Ann Robinson as celebrant.
Contributions in memory of Keith may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.