Kelly Jones
Pataskala - Kelly D. Jones (52) of Pataskala, passed away at his residence on June 30, 2020. He was born February 23, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Francis "Ike" and Joy (Baker) Jones. Kelly served as the Vice President of the Local 189 Plumbing and Steam Fitters Union, where he worked for 29 years. He loved golf whether he was playing or watching it. In his spare time he enjoyed watching the History Channel and Western movies. Kelly was loved by all that knew him, he was always a kindhearted, funny, selfless, and a friend to all. He is survived in passing by his loving son Darren (Nadine) Jones; siblings Candy Jones and Keith (Debbie) Jones; niece Megan Prime; nephew Craig Holcomb; and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home.




Published in Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.
