Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Kennard "Kenny" Moore

Newark - Kennard Neil Moore, 64, was born December 19, 1955 to James Neil Moore and the late Norva Jean (Dale) Eppley.

Kenny had a unique sense of humor and he enjoyed teasing those he loved. His smile was one of his best attributes. Kenny liked watching football and was a Browns and Ohio State fan. He worked at Holophane for more than 40 years making glass for streetlights and took pride in pointing out Holophane lights to family members. His hobbies were mushroom hunting, listening to various types of music, attending concerts, going out to eat, and some traveling. Kenny's health had been declining in the last few years of his life.

He was loved very much by his surviving family and friends.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
