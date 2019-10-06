|
Kenneth C. "Ken" Shier
Newark - Kenneth C. "Ken" Shier, age 70, of Newark, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, October 3, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
He was born February 20, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan.
Ken enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a caring, loving person who would do anything to help someone. Family meant everything to him. Ken loved the outdoors and enjoyed creating beautiful yard landscaping for everyone to sit back and enjoy.
Ken was the owner of Shier Carpet for over 30 years. Over his distinguished career, he was able to meet and work with many wonderful people who became friends and life-long customers.
He is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Janet M. (Watkins) Shier, whom he married on September 30, 1978; four children, Mark Shier of Detroit, Michigan, Jill (Joe) Galasso of Detroit, Michigan, Karl Shier of Newark, Ohio and Jessica Shier of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Elmer "Al" Shier; his mother, Doris (Campbell) Benson; and stepfather, Martin "Roy" Benson.
In honor of Ken's request, a private graveside service will take place at Rocky Fork Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's name to Generation Hospice, 1435 A West Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, is assisting the Shier family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Shier family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019