|
|
Kenneth Charles Mauter
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Kenneth Charles Mauter, 86, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11 A.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Ken, a United States Army Reservist, died at his home with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 17, 1933, to the late James and Evangeline (Rober) Mauter.
A longtime home builder and contractor, Ken moved to the Newark area in 1963 and created Mark Builders in 1965. He was a member of the Buckeye Valley Building Industry Association (formerly Licking County Home Builders Association) of which he was president of two times. He was a Trustee representing the local Association at the State of Ohio Home Builders Association, and the National Association of Home Builders.
Ken, a man of great faith, was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where he served as a lector, and volunteered for many parish and school activities. As an avid fan and staunch supporter of everything at Newark Catholic High School, Ken served on their school board and athletic associations.
For the past 23 years, Ken and his wife Carol, spent their winters in Florida and were parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, in Clearwater Florida.
Ken, an avid tennis player, was a member of the former Spring Valley Tennis Club and Moundbuilders Country Club. He was also one of the original members of the Advantage Tennis and Fitness Club.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Carol (Huffmon) Mauter; his children, Cathy (Steve) Ehret, Marcia (Mike) Nyers, Susie (Ron) Manser, Mark (Debbie) Mauter, Laura (Rob) Mayer, and Carolyn Kress; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with another soon to be born; siblings, Marilyn Subleski, Patrick (Judy) Mauter, Bob (Beverly) Mauter, Dan (Barbara) Mauter, James (Anita) Mauter, and Gary Mauter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ed Subleski.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Monday, February 10, 2020 where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ken's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, Hospice of Central Ohio or St. Vincent de Paul.
To share your memory of Ken or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020