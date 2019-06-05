|
|
Kenneth D. "Kenny" Thompson
BUCKEYE LAKE -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Kenneth D. "Kenny" Thompson, 54, of Buckeye Lake, will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor George R. Winston officiating. Burial will be held at Fairmount Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 108 N. Seventh Street, Hebron.
Kenny was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 27. 1964 to the late Paul R. and Doris J. (Weir) Thompson. He passed away at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus on June 3, 2019.
Kenny was a carpenter, working in construction for over 30 years. He enjoyed biking, rafting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Most important was the time he spent with his loving family, and he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his loving fiancé, Tami Bailey; siblings, Keith (Naomi) Hatfield, Mike Hatfield, Sharon Haasze, Deb (Ken) Cartt, Tim (Michele) Thompson, Libby (Kenny) Smith and Kevin (Vicki) Thompson; foster children, Brooklynn, Cheyenne, Miranda, Danny and Colton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and was a father figure to Tami's children and to the grandbabies.
In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by Paul R. Thompson, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kenny to the James Cancer Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on June 5, 2019