Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Wesleyan Church
Newark, OH
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Wesleyan Church
Newark, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Wesleyan Church
Newark, OH
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Newark - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Kenneth C. Geiger, 91, of Newark, will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Wesleyan Church, Newark, with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the church and again on Monday morning from 10:00 am until time of services.

Kenneth passed away on Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Hebron on Feb 13, 1928, the son of the late Paul and Mildred (Tygart) Geiger. He was a graduate of Hebron H.S., class of 1946, and farmed for many years. He also owned and operated a truck sales business in Newark and ran a horse stable. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Florida and Las Vegas.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Nancy (Harlow) whom he married on June 26, 1992; his children and step-children: Cherie (Dan) Johnson, Brian (Allyson) Stumbo, Laurie (Dave) Stumbo-Gillilan, Steve (Bonnie) Cooksey, Brenda (Tom) Walker, Scot Geiger and Kendra (James) Sickels; his thirteen grandchildren; along with many friends, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, 2 sisters, his 3 wives Mabel, Audrey and Rose, his 2 sons Mike and Jeff Geiger and his grandson Brandon.

The family prefers that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Kenneth and the Geiger family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 2, 2019
