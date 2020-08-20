1/1
Kenneth Kay Morgan
1932 - 2020
Kenneth Kay Morgan

Granville - Kenneth Kay Morgan, 88, of Granville, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. He was born June 7, 1932 in Columbus, OH to the late John and Minnie (Kay) Morgan.

Ken graduated from Etna High School. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy from serving from 1952-1955 aboard the U.S.S Midway and travelled all over the world. He was a member of the American Legion Post 171 in Westerville. He retired from both North American Rockwell and General Electric in Worthington.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane B. Morgan; two sons, Kenneth Joseph "Joe" (Marcella "Marci") Morgan and Bradley (Rayna) Morgan; one grandson, Shane J. (Ashley) Morgan; one granddaughter, Jay Lynn Kay Morgan; one great grandson, Brandon Lee Morgan ; one brother, Thomas Morgan; and one sister, Carol Sue.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM in Fredonia Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
