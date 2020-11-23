Kenneth M. Garloch, Sr.
Newark - Kenneth Melvin Garloch Sr., of Newark, Ohio, and formerly of Salem, Ohio, went to heaven on November 23, 2020, to be with his wife, Judith Kay Garloch (Broderick). He was born May 2, 1941, in Salem, Ohio, to Mary (Benner) Garloch and Melvin H. Garloch.
Ken graduated from Salem High School where he lettered in football and played for the legendary OSU coach Earl Bruce. Upon graduating from High School, he attended college at Kent State and worked briefly at Tooling Aids in Salem. He met the love of his life, Judith Kay Garloch (Broderick) at the Columbiana County Street Fair, and they had seven children together.
Ken found his true calling in 1964 when he graduated from the 63rd class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and became a State Trooper. During Ken's 28-year career with the Highway Patrol he was voted post and district trooper of the year. Ken received a Superintendent's Citation of Merit for his life saving actions performing CPR and saving the life of a man experiencing a heart attack. He was a top sharpshooter as a member of the highway patrol pistol team earning the Superintendent's Trophy in 1978. Ken retired in 1992 as a Lieutenant and the Post Commander of the Granville Patrol Post.
A member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Granville, Ken will be remembered as a true family man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved building soap box derby cars with his grandchildren, hunting, travelling, and going out dancing with his lovely wife.
Ken and Judy will join together again in heaven and watch over their children, Wendy (James) Hay, Laurie Kassim, Kenneth M. (Joni) Garloch, Jr., Elizabeth (Kevin) Hampton, Julie (David) McInroy, and Thomas (Anna) Garloch; their grandchildren, Natasha (Jonathon) Wolfe, Kathleen (Eian) Banks, Jared, Erin, Thomas, Adam, Marjorie, Brian, Adeline, James, Evelyn, Estelle, Imogen, and Edeline; great grand-children, Ella and Theodore, and special nieces and nephews, Barbara, Kevin, Janet, Michael, Karen, and many others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Kay Garloch (Broderick) who went to heaven on April 19, 2020, his daughter Nancy, his parents, his brother, Harold and sister, Mary Ellen.
A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Rev. Casey Wilson and Deacon Patrick Wilson as celebrants.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God- Matthew 5:9
Ken will be deeply missed by both family and friends.