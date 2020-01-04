Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenneth M. Lees


1923 - 2020
Kenneth M. Lees Obituary
Kenneth M. Lees

GRANVILLE -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Kenneth M. Lees, 96, of Granville, will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Reinita Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in Licking Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Thursday, January 9th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Kenneth was born in Licking County, Ohio on March 27, 1923 to the late Harold and Helen Louise (Turner) Lees. He passed away on January 4, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.

Kenneth was a proud and lifelong farmer and dairy farmer. He was a member of Woodside Presbyterian Church in Newark, a former member of Hebron United Methodist Church and was a member of the Farm Bureau. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Rozella M. (Young) Lees, whom he married March 3, 1990; children, Roger (Cathy) Lees, Catherine (Ron) Dettore, Patricia (Marshall) Daulton and Michael (Jodi) Lees; grandson, David (Elyssa) Lees, and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth (Nichols) Lees; and son, Jerry, Lees.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kenneth to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or to Woodside Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kenneth or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Kenneth and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
