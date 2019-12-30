|
|
Kenneth N. Smaltz
Mount Vernon - Kenneth N. Smaltz, 60, of Mount Vernon formerly of Newark passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1959 in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late Thomas Montague and Evelyn Marie (Ridenour) Smaltz.
Ken was a Manager of a Subway in Newark before his illness. He was a member of the Northside Church of Christ in Newark. Ken enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with his family and friends. Ken will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth Kelton Smaltz of Raleigh, NC, Kyle Montague Smaltz of Fredericktown, Lacy Cagnon of Fredericktown, Allen Cagnon of Mount Vernon and Darrell Cagnon of Amity; grandchildren, Cameron Davis, Jeremiah Smaltz, Cameron Thompson and Dakota Thompson; several step grandchildren; brother, Tom Smaltz of Utica; sister, Susan Smaltz of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019