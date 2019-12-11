|
Kenneth P. Black, Sr.
NEWARK - A Home Going Service, celebrating the life of Kenneth P. Black Sr., 87, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Bruce Wynn and Rev. Michael Menefield officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens with military honors being observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark on Friday, December 13th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Kenneth was born in Newark, Ohio on August 24, 1932 to the late William G. and Nita M. (Stewart) Black. He passed away on December 9, 2019 at Altercare Newark North, while surrounded by his loving family.
Kenneth proudly served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Black's Trash Hauling for 25 years. He was the first black firefighter with the Newark Fire Department and also worked for Pacific Resin for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Trinity AME Church in Newark, where he served as superintendent of Sunday school, a Trustee, sang in the Senior Choir and the Voices of Praise. He was also a member of the Angelic Voices of Licking County. Kenneth was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan and also enjoyed bowling. Kenneth loved the Lord, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Rebecca J. (Shackleford) Black, whom he married August 30, 1963; children, Michael K. (Jackie) Black, Cheryl (Alfred) Hill, Kenneth P. (Juneal) Black Jr., Steve Black, Thomas C. (Becky) Black, Lisa L. Black and Craig D. (Angie) Black; brother, William T. (Rose) Black; sisters, Donna (Willie) Shaw, Nettie Oliver, Frances (David) Maxberry and Hope Ellis; first wife, Geneva E. Black; daughter-in-law, Ora Black; sister-in-law, Adrianne Cherry; brother-in-law, Bernie Bolling; 33 grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roger Black, Sr.; sisters, Mary Bolling, Virginia Moore, Nita Coleman; and brother, Cornelius Cherry.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kenneth to the Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
The Black family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio and Altercare Newark North for all of the love and care that was provided to Kenneth during his illness.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019