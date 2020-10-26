1/
Kenneth R. Dusthimer
Kenneth R. Dusthimer

Newark - Kenneth R. Dusthimer, 67, of Newark, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on Fri. Oct. 23 in Licking Memorial Hospital. He was previously employed by Midwest Fender in Columbus. Kenneth is survived by the love of his life and caretaker, Lisa Christian, sister Phyllis (Larry) Bussey, brother, Leslie Dusthimer, sister, Tamara Dusthimer, niece, Connie(Bob) Schaefer, nephew, Jay Dunlap and niece, Holly Angus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arland and Martha Dusthimer, his sister and brother in law, Kathleen and Chuck Angus.

Growing up he was active in C.E. United Methodist Church and later attended Marne United Methodist Church.

Ken was an avid Ohio State sport fan, attending as many home football games as possible.

Caring cremation is being serviced by Day Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio Private services will be held at a later date.




Published in Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
