Kenneth T. Yost



Newark - A memorial celebration for Kenneth T. Yost, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Central Christian Church, 587 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark with Pastor Jeff Gill, officiating.



Kenneth passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio) surrounded by his family. He was born February 28, 1931 in Newark to the late Kenneth and Flora (Rector) Yost.



Kenneth was the owner of Wince Welding Supply in Newark and a member and elder of Central Christian Church. He served in the US Navy, Korean War, as a Seabee from 1950-1954.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Cisler) Yost; one son, Keith (Marilyn) Yost; a daughter, Marla (Jim) Ernst of VA; two grandchildren, Ethan Yost and Erica Yost; two step-children, Teresa (Michael Blair) Metzger of GA and Mark (Julie Phelan) Lovett of Columbus; seven step-grandchildren, Nathan (Megan) Metzger, Amelia Metzger, Alli Metzger, Anna Lovett, Mia Lovett, Josie Phelan and Aiden Phelan; a great-grandson, Devlin; many nieces and nephews; and a sister, Virginia Yost Gregg.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margie (Wince) Yost; siblings, Russell Yost, Mary Yost Maharg, Esther Yost Simco, Max Yost, and Betty Yost McElfresh.



Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at Central Christian Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Medical Loan Closet at Central Christian Church, 587 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in the Advocate on May 22, 2019