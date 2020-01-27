|
Kenneth V. Beightol
Utica - A memorial service for Kenneth V. Beightol, 86 of Utica, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Owl Creek Baptist Church, where military honors will be conducted. Pastor Dave Chapman will be officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the church, 4044 Owl Creek Rd. Mt. Vernon.
Mr. Beightol passed away January 26, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born May 20, 1933, in Lakewood, NY, to the late William Edward and Marion (Warner) Beightol.
Ken grew up on the family farm in Falconer, New York and graduated from Falconer Central High School in 1951. He received the 4-H Agricultural Award and a college scholarship award for diesel technology. After graduation, Ken joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952-1956 as a Staff Sergeant. He retired in 1995 after 35 years of employment in the engineering department at Cooper Bessemer. He was 70 years devoted member of the Morgan Grange #829, where he held several offices. Ken was a member of Owl Creek Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon. He was also a 4-H Advisor and a member of the AMVETS.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Stafford, Vicki and Robert Newton, Bonnie Beightol; ten grandchildren; Kenneth (Jennifer) Stafford, Christopher (Amber) Stafford, Katelyn Stafford, Kati (Mark) Weber, Marci (Randy) Swick, Zack (Lindsey) Torrens, Jacob (Madalyn) Torrens, Seth (Kelsey) Torrens, David (Taylor) Torrens, Carlien Torrens; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Ted (Lynn) Beightol, and sister, Marilyn Shatzer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years together, Charlien A. (Anderson) Beightol; brother, Larry Beightol, and son-in-law, Charles Stafford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Owl Creek Baptist Church, 4044 Owl Creek Rd., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020