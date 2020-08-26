1/1
Kenny F. Rauch
Kenny F. Rauch

Newark - A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Kenny F. Rauch, 90, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.

Kenny passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Newark, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born December 3, 1929 in Newark, Ohio to the late Floyd and Margaret (Mattingly) Rauch. Kenny was a lifelong member of St. Francis de Sales and a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. For many years, he operated his own plumbing business before working for the United States Postal Service, where he retired from.

Kenny was a member of FAA and enjoyed all of his farming and gardening activities. He can be described as an adventurous and outdoorsy optimist who loved life, time spent working on his project boats and planes, serving as a private pilot, and caring for his draft horses.

Kenny will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of nearly 65 years, Norma J. (Hillis) Rauch, whom he married on October 21, 1955; 6 sons, Roderick (Linda) Rauch, Andrew (Vicki) Rauch, Gregory (Anissa) Rauch, Philip Rauch, Carl (Melia) Rauch, and Daniel Rauch; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Rauch, and sister, Margaret Braidich.

Memorial contributions in Kenny's honor may be made to St. Francis de Sales or Blessed Sacrament Schools funds. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reedegan.com








Published in Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
