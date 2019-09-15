|
|
Kevin Scott Miller
Newark - Kevin Scott Miller, 57, of Newark, died at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Newark on March 26, 1962 to Dale Eugene and Nancy Marie (Johnson) Miller.
Kevin attended Newark High School, and at age 17 enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He worked in security at the Newark Air Force Base and as an aerospace technician for Boeing. He was a sports enthusiast and devoted Ohio State Buckeye fan who especially loved golf. He also enjoyed maintaining his lawn and property and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Kevin will be greatly missed by his wife of 34 years, Melissa (Cochran) Miller; son Brett; grandson Jamison Miller; brothers Ron (Sheila) and Glenn (Julie); sisters Kim (Irwin) Sesher and Carolyn Miller (Dave Westbrook); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery at a later date. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Kevin or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 15, 2019