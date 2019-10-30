|
Kimberley "Kim" Wiley
Zanesville - Kimberley "Kim" Renee Wiley, 52 of Zanesville died at 6:05 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Adams Lane Care Center .
She was born on Tuesday, September 5, 1967 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Delmar Wayne Wiley and Dianna "Diane" D. Wiley Jones.
Kim was a member of Methodist by faith, attended & graduated from the Muskingum County Starlight Schools where she was later enrolled in the Adult Day Care Program. She also had been a resident at the Newark Health Care Center for 7 years. Kim had competed in the Special Olympic Programs for many years. She really enjoyed country music, especially loved Randy Travis. She is survived by her mother, Dianna "Diane" D. Jones Wiley; Two brothers, Kevin (Lisa) Wiley and Michael (Kirstin) Wiley; nieces & nephews, Erica, Paige, Kyanne & Kolt and Great Nephew, Owen; a special aunt, Lisa Jones; and a cousin, Grace Jones; numerous other family & friends. Kimberley was preceded in death by her father, Delmar Wayne Wiley and her grandparents.
Friends may call 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 1, 2019. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Adams Lane Care Center for their wonderful care over the past 17 years.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Muskingum County Special Olympics or to the Adams Lane Care Center Activity Fund.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Kimberley's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019