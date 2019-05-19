|
Kimberly Clayton
Newark - Kimberly Joy Clayton, 42, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1976 in Columbus, OH. Kim is survived by her loving daughter, Kaitlin Joy Bryant; parents, Terry (Carolyn) Clayton and Pamela (Scott) McIlwain; grandparents, Nelson and Pauline Trimmer; siblings, Jeff (Franye) Johnson, Angel Spiroff, Aaron Clayton, Nathan (Jme) McIlwain, Nick (Becky) McIlwain and Salena (Ned) LeMaster; aunts and uncle, Nancy Hillyer and Nelson (Jeri) Trimmer; nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Sarah Ann, Curtis Johnson, Drew, Alex, Ammy McIlwain and Hal LeMaster. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Vaunda Clayton and uncle, Tim Clayton. Memorial visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Water's Edge Assembly of God, 2249 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Foley officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kaitlin Bryant's college fund at any Vinton County National Bank. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on May 19, 2019