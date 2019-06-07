|
Kimberly (Kim) S. Jackson
- - Kimberly (Kim) S. Jackson, 53, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her childhood home, following a brief illness.
She was born March 24, 1966, in Newark, Ohio, and spent most of her life living in the Granville area. She attended Granville High School, where she was active in sports and cheerleading. She then entered the working world, and was most recently employed by Harry and David, where she worked for many years.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Jackson, two brothers, Randy (Kathy) Jackson, Roger (Karen) Jackson, a sister, Kathy King, several nephews, and a special friend, Gary Traeger.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Jackson.
Kim will always be remembered for her kindness and fondness for animals, and rescued many cats and dogs in need. She is leaving behind her faithful companion, Boone.
No service is being held, and she will be cremated, as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate on June 7, 2019