Kip M. Frankenberry
Newark - A memorial visitation, celebrating the life of Kip M. Frankenberry, 63, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. The family has asked that everyone wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, in memory of Kip.
Kip was born October 12, 1955 in Newark, Ohio to the late Jack and Betty Lou Frankenberry. He died June 19, 2019 at Forest Hills Care Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Kip was an award winning Graphic Designer who worked at McGraw Hill Education for over 30 years. He was a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan, an avid flea marketer, a Sci Fi Cinephile, an alternative music enthusiast, and lover of all things Mid Century Modern. He was a dedicated family man who supported and encouraged his children in every way, and will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Max and Crosley Frankenberry; ex-wife, Susan Bierlein; brother, Kris Frankenberry; nieces, Katie and Jessica Frankenberry and numerous friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kip to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on June 24, 2019