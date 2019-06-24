Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kip Frankenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kip M. Frankenberry


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kip M. Frankenberry Obituary
Kip M. Frankenberry

Newark - A memorial visitation, celebrating the life of Kip M. Frankenberry, 63, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. The family has asked that everyone wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, in memory of Kip.

Kip was born October 12, 1955 in Newark, Ohio to the late Jack and Betty Lou Frankenberry. He died June 19, 2019 at Forest Hills Care Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Kip was an award winning Graphic Designer who worked at McGraw Hill Education for over 30 years. He was a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan, an avid flea marketer, a Sci Fi Cinephile, an alternative music enthusiast, and lover of all things Mid Century Modern. He was a dedicated family man who supported and encouraged his children in every way, and will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.

Survivors include his children, Max and Crosley Frankenberry; ex-wife, Susan Bierlein; brother, Kris Frankenberry; nieces, Katie and Jessica Frankenberry and numerous friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Kip to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Kip or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Kip and his family.
Published in the Advocate on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now